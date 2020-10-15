Attacker Bantick revealed it was a no-brainer to return home to Brentwood Town

Attacker Sam Bantick insists it was a ‘no-brainer’ to return to his hometown club Brentwood Town for this season.

The 28-year-old, who started his career with the Blues, has bounced around a number of clubs in recent seasons searching for success.

He is now hoping to find more promotion and club success like in his previous stint at Brentwood or like his time at Heybridge Swifts.

“It definitely felt like the right choice. I’ve been mucked around a lot over the last couple of seasons and admittedly made some bad decisions as well, “ Bantick said.

“Brentwood is my home town club who I’ve previously won promotion with under the same management so when the call came it was a no brainer to return.”

The former Canvey Island and Romford man is enjoying his at the Brentwood Arena so far and has admitted they have targets in place for the season.

“I’m really enjoying it so far we have a top group of lads and a real tight knit group which I feel is so important.

“We have our in-house targets for the season. Brentwood finished 16th last season.

“Personally I wouldn’t have come back if I didn’t believe they could do good things so I believe we should be finishing in the top half and hopefully pushing for a play-off spot.”

Brentwood qualified for the play-offs after a fourth-place finish in the 2014–15 season, and after beating AFC Sudbury on penalties in the semi-final, they defeated Thurrock 5–0 in the final to earn promotion to the Premier Division

Bantick revealed that moment along with playing in the first round of the FA Cup for the Swift in the 2017/18 season when they lost 3-1 to Exeter City.

“The two stand out moments for me would be getting promotion with Brentwood town and making club history by being the first ever scorer in the first round of the FA cup for Heybridge Swifts away at League One Exeter.”

Bantick is now hoping the Covid-19 restrictions are not enforced even further and there is another lockdown as it was tough last time round and he said he was doing everything he could to remain fit for when football returned.

“I was going out for runs and bike rides and doing anything I could exercise wise to keep fit. Was a hard time for everyone so fingers crossed we don’t have another lockdown.”