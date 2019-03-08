Defender Bentley departs Hornchurch after seven years

Alex Bentley celebrates after scoring at Witham Town (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Defender Alex Bentley has departed Hornchurch after seven years at the club to seek a new challenge for the 2019/20 season.

Alex Bentley scored twice for Hornchurch against Great Wakering (pic: George Phillipou/TGSPHOTO) Alex Bentley scored twice for Hornchurch against Great Wakering (pic: George Phillipou/TGSPHOTO)

The right-back made 288 appearances for the Bridge Avenue club and was voted players' player in 2012/13 season and the supporters player of the season in both 2012/13 and 2018/19.

He joined the club after stints with Dagenham & Redbridge and Cray Wanderers ahead of the 2012/13 season.

The long time servant made his debut in the 2-1 away defeat at Salisbury City.

Bentley did briefly join Bromley for their 2013/14 pre-season before returning to the Urchins where he has been a huge part of the team ever since.

"I've made the difficult decision to leave Hornchurch," Bentley said,

"First I'd like to thank Jim (McFarlane) and Colin (McBride) for bringing me to what is a fantastic club.

"There have been lots of achievements and highlights in my time here on both a personal and a team front - player of the year awards, play offs, cup wins, and league promotions.

"Without them none of that would have been possible."

The defender also went onto to thank and praise everyone who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes at the club during his stay.

"I'll miss everyone at the club, including those that have contributed so much over the years such as Ricky McFarlane, Jack Hughes and Peter Thain, but also behind the scenes Dave and Lara amongst many others.

"Also a massive thanks to Pete and Jean Burd for their continued support over the years.

"This season it's been a privilege to captain the side and thank you again to all the supporting for voting me as their player of the season for 2018/19.

"After seven great years at the club, it's time for a new challenge."