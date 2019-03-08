Boro manager Martin insists side must be confidence for their clash away to Sudbury

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford boss Paul Martin says his side can go into their clash with AFC Sudbury with more confidence after their 3-1 win over Witham Town, writes Jacob Ranson.

Boro make the trip to The Wardale Williams Stadium on Saturday as they look to boost their survival chances further by causing an upset.

And Martin’s men will be hoping for similar fortunes to when they picked up a 3-1 win over The Suds at Rookery Hill in September.

“The last three games have been fairly positive. Against Maldon and Heybridge we held our own up until a certain point,” said Martin.

“They’re good sides and both in the play-off places, but we disciplined ourselves and set up how we did against them, and didn’t change our pattern of play because we were playing Witham and it paid off.”

The boss feels that a lot of credit deserves to go to versatile Ayo Olukoga after his surge in form in the last three fixtures.

“Young Ayo has nicked a few goals this year and is our top goal scorer now,” Martin added.

“He had a dip in form for four or five weeks, but the last three weeks he’s been phenomenal and back to how he was when I first signed him.

“All credit to him and young Joseph Chidyausiku who we brought in and has been providing decent assists. Hopefully confidence can pick up.”

Martin is looking forward to the coach trip and is hoping it is all still to play for after Saturday.

“It’s our last coach trip whether that be in the Bostik League or not, but hopefully we can get something out of that game,” he said.

“Fingers crossed Witham suffer defeat as well, that’s not nice to say, but we’ve got to worry about ourselves. It’s all there to be played for, it’s a big ask.”

Romford have four matches left against Sudbury, Grays Athletic, Soham Town Rangers and Felixstowe & Walton United.

“In my opinion I still think I’ve got the hardest run out of the three teams in the bottom three,” he said.

“Felixstowe are second in the form guide, 14 points for their last six games, which is fantastic for a team that has just come into this league.

“Grays, we’ve beat them four times out of the last four games, but now they’ve got a new manager it might be a different story.

“You can’t take nothing away from Soham, they work hard for the manager and they’ve got two quality forwards who know where the goal is.”