Boro manager Martin insists side must be confidence for their clash away to Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 April 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford boss Paul Martin says his side can go into their clash with AFC Sudbury with more confidence after their 3-1 win over Witham Town, writes Jacob Ranson.

Boro make the trip to The Wardale Williams Stadium on Saturday as they look to boost their survival chances further by causing an upset.

And Martin’s men will be hoping for similar fortunes to when they picked up a 3-1 win over The Suds at Rookery Hill in September.

“The last three games have been fairly positive. Against Maldon and Heybridge we held our own up until a certain point,” said Martin.

“They’re good sides and both in the play-off places, but we disciplined ourselves and set up how we did against them, and didn’t change our pattern of play because we were playing Witham and it paid off.”

The boss feels that a lot of credit deserves to go to versatile Ayo Olukoga after his surge in form in the last three fixtures.

“Young Ayo has nicked a few goals this year and is our top goal scorer now,” Martin added.

“He had a dip in form for four or five weeks, but the last three weeks he’s been phenomenal and back to how he was when I first signed him.

“All credit to him and young Joseph Chidyausiku who we brought in and has been providing decent assists. Hopefully confidence can pick up.”

Martin is looking forward to the coach trip and is hoping it is all still to play for after Saturday.

“It’s our last coach trip whether that be in the Bostik League or not, but hopefully we can get something out of that game,” he said.

“Fingers crossed Witham suffer defeat as well, that’s not nice to say, but we’ve got to worry about ourselves. It’s all there to be played for, it’s a big ask.”

Romford have four matches left against Sudbury, Grays Athletic, Soham Town Rangers and Felixstowe & Walton United.

“In my opinion I still think I’ve got the hardest run out of the three teams in the bottom three,” he said.

“Felixstowe are second in the form guide, 14 points for their last six games, which is fantastic for a team that has just come into this league.

“Grays, we’ve beat them four times out of the last four games, but now they’ve got a new manager it might be a different story.

“You can’t take nothing away from Soham, they work hard for the manager and they’ve got two quality forwards who know where the goal is.”

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Corrupt Romford immigration officer jailed after she tried to extort £2,500 from Indian national

Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

