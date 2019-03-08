The AFC Hornchurch blog

Last Saturday we travelled the short distance along the M25 to Potters Bar and came away with a narrow one goal win.

But should the match have been played? The wind was at gale force and blowing straight down the pitch, which meant that much of the play was concentrated in one half of the field - in our favour in the first half and in Potters Bar favour in the second period.

A match can be postponed or abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch or to snow, but there seems to be no guidance for match officials in the case of a gale, even when at times the gusts are approaching hurricane force.

Have we played in worse conditions? Possibly, as we could hardly stand upright at Peacehaven a few seasons ago, and we had a similar experience at Cheshunt. In both those games the wind was howling across the pitch, but on Saturday it was straight downfield.

A big round of applause must go to our Supporters Association and in particular to those who walked the 33 miles to Tonbridge - the amount raised was £2,700 and we are now well on our way to our target for Project Urchin, with the total now hitting the £12,000 mark.

With the change of name from AFC Hornchurch back to Hornchurch FC next season, we are producing The Official History of AFC Hornchurch, and it is well on its way to completion, with a publishing date scheduled for July.

The book will cover the seasons when we were known at AFC Hornchurch, from 2005-06 to the end of the current season. It will be 200 pages in size, and will include a summary of every season, line-ups and appearances for all competitive matches.

It will contain features from our Chairman Alex Sharp, the four managers who have guided the team over the period - John Lawrence, Colin McBride, Jim McFarlane and Mark Stimson.

It will also have photos and player profiles of the top ten leading appearances and everyone who has scored fifty or more goals.

The Top Ten appearances are - Elliot Styles, Frankie Curley, Alex Bentley, George Purcell, Andy Tomlinson, Billy Coyne, Michael Spencer, Martin Tuohy, Sam Mott and Tambeson Eyong, and five players are on 50+ goals - George Purcell, Martin Tuohy, Leon McKenzie, Simon Parker and Kris Lee.

On Saturday we entertain Bishop’s Stortford. When we went to Bishop’s Stortford back in November we came away pointless, thanks to an own goal in the final minute of the first half. Nine of the Hornchurch squad are now with other clubs.

On current form, Bishop’s Stortford have won one and drawn three of their last six matches, and we have won four and lost two of our last six games.

The leading ‘form teams’, based on the last six matches, are Carshalton, Margate and Dorking, but Haringey, second in the table, have only won one of heir last six games. So we cannot always rely on the league table as being a good guide.

We are now eight points clear of the relegation zone, and another three points on Saturday would be very welcome.