Hornchurch calls on local support for £100k Buildbase renovation programme application

The Colin McBride stand at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

AFC Hornchurch is rallying local fans to support their applications for a share of the £100k product bursary offered by national builders’ merchant, Buildbase.

The FA Trophy and FA Vase sponsor is giving four clubs taking part in the competitions this season the chance to transform their facilities through £25,000 worth of building materials each.

The club – which is looking to build an Academy classroom – has submitted its bid for support from the “£100k Transfer Deal” and fans can help the club by registering their support online by midnight on Sunday 27 January.

The club with most online votes will automatically go through to pitching their renovation plans to Buildbase and the FA at Wembley Stadium connected by EE next month, along with five other finalists.

Buildbase branches across England will be helping clubs to plan and cost their projects and the merchant is also offering a discount on building materials to clubs taking part in the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase as well as their fans.

Paul Roche, Managing Director of Buildbase said: “Whether you win, lose or draw, we’re supporting grassroots football at every level. This year we’re giving away more opportunities for clubs to transform their facilities.

“This benefits both the teams and local communities too, so it’s a win-win all round.”

Non-league football champion and TALKSport presenter, Tony Incenzo is urging fans to support the programme: “Your local football club serves your community in terms of belonging, diversity and inclusivity for people of all ages. “Please support your local club with their application through the Buildbase website to win this fantastic £25,000 worth of building materials.”

The Buildbase renovation programme has been running since the builders’ merchant became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016. So far, building materials worth up to £200,000 have been given away.

Previous winners include Hanwell Town, Cleethorpes Town, Cheadle Town and Needham Market.

