Hornchurch boss Stimson keen for side not to underestimate bottom club Corinthian-Casuals

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson says his side must be careful not to underestimate Saturday's opponents Corinthian-Casuals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Urchins return to Isthmian League Premier Division action having thrashed Basildon United 6-1 in the FA Trophy in their last game.

Stimson's third-placed side take on a Casuals team who are bottom of the table having won just once in 14 games this season.

But the Hornchurch boss knows his side must keep their focus in order to stay in the pack at the top of the table.

"They're not in a great position at the moment," Stimson said.

"But they did have a good win last weekend against Bishop's Stortford.

"They can hurt us if we let them. We need to not let them have too much space.

"There are no easy games in this division. Our performance levels have been very good. It's been enough so far this season.

"The league is very competitive this season. There are probably about ten teams who are aiming for promotion.

"We have to make sure we stay in the pack. We're doing really well at the moment."

Marvin Morgan made the breakthrough for Hornchurch against Isthhmian League North outfit Basildon on Saturday, heading in George Saunders' corner.

And Urchins continued to dominate as Charlie Stimson headed wide before grabbing his side's second with another header from a Saunders corner.

It was then 3-0 on 54 minutes as Daniel Uchechi slid the ball under the Bees goalkeeper and Hornchurch got a fourth with 15 minutes of the game remaining as Stimson grabbed his second.

Former Romford player Ernest Okoh pulled one back for the hosts with 11 minutes to play, but Stimson completed his hat-trick before Lewwis Spence added a late sixth.

Boss Stimson, a three-time winner of the Trophy, praised his side for their convincing performance, adding: "It was a fantastic win and a good performance as well. I have great memories in this competition.

"The next round will be tricky as we've drawn a National League South side (Oxford City) away."