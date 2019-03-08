Search

Local referee urges others to attend futsal course

PUBLISHED: 12:30 30 August 2019

The Essex FA are running a futsal referee course in October (www.essexfa.com)

The Essex FA are running a futsal referee course in October (www.essexfa.com)

Local referee Alex Haynes has urged fellow match officials to sign-up for a forthcoming FA Futsal Referee Course having just returned from officiating at an "unforgettable" international Futsal tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Local referee Alex Haynes officiated at an international futsal tournament in Orlando, Florida (pic www.essexfa.com)Local referee Alex Haynes officiated at an international futsal tournament in Orlando, Florida (pic www.essexfa.com)

The Essex FA are running the introductory course on Saturday October 19 (9am-5pm) at the University of Essex campus in Colchester.

And South Ockendon's Haynes, who joined peers from the USA, Australia, Ecuador and Peru at the World Futsal Championships in July, believes the indoor small-sided football format has a lot to offer referees and players alike.

"What stood out is the youth set-up and how fluent and natural these younger Futsal age groups were," he said.

"They have an advantage from playing in countries where Futsal is on the same level as football when they're young, and it reflected through their positioning, movement and professionalism. I rarely had to penalise them for a technical or penalty foul."

As well as the USA, Australia, Ecuador and Peru, the participating teams came from Haiti, Columbia and New Zealand.

Haynes added: "The men's and women's open-age and Under-20 categories showed some really good Futsal too, and it was great to referee them.

"The standard was of the same high quality as in the top levels in England, which is a positive thing.

"In England, it's great to see more and more young people starting their adventure in Futsal. The FA are supporting this with their 'Fast Forward with Futsal' Plan focusing on the Foundation Phase and getting our next young superstars coming through.

"You can see we're excited and see the potential in Futsal. It can take us places if we carry on the great work everyone has been doing!"

The FA Futsal Referee Course will provide training for anyone planning to officiate Futsal.

The aims and objectives are to provide learners with an introduction to refereeing, identifying the skills required to effectively cover games of Futsal.

The ethos of Futsal will be studied as will misconduct procedures, time-keeping, free kicks, penalty kicks and practical experience.

To book a place on the FA Futsal Referee Course, visit essexfa.com.

Details on becoming a referee, or developing existing skills, can be found at essexfa.com/referees, by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for 'EssexFootball' on Facebook.

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

