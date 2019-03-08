Romford-born Ladapo joins Rotherham United for club record fee

Crystal Palace's Freddie Ladapo (centre) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with teammates Lee Chung-Yong and Ben Wynter (Pic: Steve Paston/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Romford-born striker Freddie Ladapo is on the move as he joins League One side Rotherham United from Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed club-record fee.

The 26-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, scored 18 goals in 45 league appearances as the Pilgrims were relegated from League One last season.

It is understood the New York Stadium side have paid £500,000 for the former Crystal Palace player.

"It was a club that really spoke to me and they sold me a dream," Ladapo told the Rotherham website.

Ladapo has played a number of clubs including the likes of Crystal Palace, Colchester United, Grays Athletic, Margate, Southend United and Shrewsbury Town among many others.

He started his career in the non league circuit before breaking his way into league football with a move to Crystal Palace.

Ladapo was loaned out to the likes of Oldham Athletic and Shrewsbury Town during his time at Selhurst Park before moving permanently to Southend United.

The striker then swapped Roots Hall for the Pilgrims where he had a break out season.