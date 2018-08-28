Search

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 January 2019

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The experienced left-back talked about the frustration the O’s squad felt after the Boxing Day defeat

Joe Widdowson was pleased to help Leyton Orient get revenge over Dagenham & Redbridge on New Year’s Day and have the last laugh over his former club.

The 29-year-old played more than a 100 times for Daggers and spent two-and-a-half years at Victoria Road between November 2014 and June 2017 before he signed for O’s ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Somewhat surprisingly, he was booed by the Dagenham fans in both clashes this season, but had the final say on Tuesday after he helped shut Peter Taylor’s side out to give the National League leaders a 1-0 win in E10.

Left-back Widdowson said: “I don’t know about banter. It is becoming a usual thing now (to be booed) when I play against Dagenham.

“We have played them five or six times and they like to give me stick and if they want to do that, that’s fine – I don’t mind.

“I had a good time at Dagenham and I had a good relationship with the fans when I played there, but I don’t wish them well for the rest of the season.

“They probably don’t wish me well, which is fine and like I said, they give me stick and it is fine.

“I don’t mind. I am happy to be at Orient now and to be in the direction our team is going, so that is all I am focused on.”

O’s went into Tuesday’s game off the back of a two-match run without a win – following the 2-1 Boxing Day loss and Saturday’s goalless draw at Dover Athletic.

Macauley Bonne helped the E10 outfit get back on track, though, as he headed home in the 32nd minute after Marvin Ekpiteta nodded on Sam Ling’s cross.

Justin Edinburgh’s team had further chances to extend their advantage in the second period, but were denied by the woodwork on three occasions.

Captain Jobi McAnuff hit the post and Josh Koroma blazed over after a fine run and also smashed two shots against the crossbar, but it didn’t matter in the end.

Widdowson added: “Everyone was frustrated after the Boxing Day game. We were disappointed in the dressing room and we wanted to put it right and get the win.

“We knew it was a big chance to improve our Christmas results after the defeat and draw, so it was important we got back to winning ways and we are glad we did.”

