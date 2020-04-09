How to submit your nomination for the Essex County FA treasurer award

Nominate your Essex treasurer for the award. Picture: Essex County FA Archant

Football fans are being asked to put forward their nominations for this month’s Essex County FA #CelebrateEssex volunteer award, which is recognising club treasurers.

The monthly competition recognises the unpaid efforts of local volunteers and once nominations close, the contest will then reach the voting stage on Twitter between four finalists.

The County FA is inviting treasurer nominations before the deadline of Wednesday, April 15, when submissions will be assessed to decide who will feature in a poll to identify the latest winner.

Here’s how to nominate a local treasurer for the award...

Stage One: Make Your Nomination on Twitter

If you know a treasurer who you think should receive some special thanks, anyone can make a nomination by tweeting (by 15th April):

“I nominate [Insert Name or Twitter Username] from [Insert Club/Team or Twitter Username] as the @EssexCountyFA #CelebrateEssex Treasure winner because…”

State why your nominee should be the winner and be as descriptive as you can in 280 characters! It’s important to use the #CelebrateEssex hashtag to ensure your entry is registered.

Stage Two: Nominations Reviewed

Once the window closes, all the nominations received will be collated and a panel will decide which individual will be progressed to the Twitter poll/vote...

Stage Three: Let Voting Commence!

A Twitter poll/vote will be available at @EssexCountyFA for seven days, featuring profiles of the nominees so voters can make an informed decision on who to vote for.

Stage Four: And Our Winner Is…

The winner of the poll will be contacted to be that month’s ‘Volunteer of the Month’, who’ll receive a prize, publicity and an invitation to the Essex County FA’s 2020 Awards Evening.