FA Cup: Hornchurch 6 Kempston Rovers 0

Action from Hornchurch's FA Cup win over Kempston Rovers (pic Lee Power) Archant

Hornchurch cruised into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup after hitting Kempston for six at sunny Bridge Avenue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Hornchurch's FA Cup win over Kempston Rovers (pic Lee Power) Action from Hornchurch's FA Cup win over Kempston Rovers (pic Lee Power)

The in-form hosts proved too hot to handle for the Walnut Boys, with George Saunders producing a virtuoso display on the right and having a hand in several goals.

With goalkeeper Joe Wright away on honeymoon, Urchins fielded Reading youngster Myles Roberts between the posts.

But he had very little to do during the first half as the hosts dominated possession and created a host of chances.

Saunders flashed a left-footed shot over the crossbar after cutting inside from the right after only two minutes, then delivered an inviting cross for captain Lewwis Spence, who could only scuff his effort at Carl Knox.

Action from Hornchurch's FA Cup win over Kempston Rovers (pic Lee Power) Action from Hornchurch's FA Cup win over Kempston Rovers (pic Lee Power)

Daniel Uchechi stabbed a close-range opportunity from another Saunders cross over the crossbar moments later, before Dickson had a shot from the right corner of the box held by Knox.

But the visitors got a brief sight of goal on 16 minutes when Robbie Goodman floated a ball into the box from the right and Izale McLeod - the all-time leading goalscorer for MK Dons - steered a header just over the crossbar.

Hornchurch were quickly back on the front foot, though, as Mickey Parcell produced a strong tackle to win the ball back and pick out Saunders, whose well-struck shot was pushed behind by Knox.

And the deadlock was broken midway through the half when Dickson flicked the ball over the head of a defender and saw his shot pushed out by Knox, inviting Joe Christou to tap in from a matter of yards.

Action from Hornchurch's FA Cup win over Kempston Rovers (pic Lee Power) Action from Hornchurch's FA Cup win over Kempston Rovers (pic Lee Power)

Christou could have doubled the advantage moments later, but his header from another Saunders cross was too high.

And Roberts was called into action for the first time just before the half-hour mark to field a low 25-yard drive from McLeod, before Saunders sped clear of Finlay Brennan once again and centred for Dickson, who was denied at the near post.

You may also want to watch:

The hosts got the second goal their dominance deserved in first-half stoppage time, however, after Uchechi was fouled in a central position by Jordan Wright, who was booked, as they worked the ball out to the right yet again for Saunders to cross for Lewwis Spence to fire in off the underside of the crossbar.

The second half was barely a minute old when Alfie Powell was shown a yellow card after pulling down Christou just outside the box. But Hornchurch could not profit from the free-kick.

They continued to seek out the speed and silky feet of Saunders, though, and went 3-0 up on 52 minutes as he raced onto a return pass from Dickson and beat Brennan - who will probably be having nightmares after his day - before crossing for Parcell to convert at the far post.

It could have been four from the restart as Dickson got to the byline after beating Powell and picked out Uchechi, whose effort came back off a post, but the hosts did not have long to wait to extend their lead as Spence produced a stunning scissor-kick finish to convert a cross from the left.

Uchechi and Christou made way for Charlie Stimson and Ronnie Winn on the hour, with the substitutes coming for a shot that was blocked in the box.

And it was 5-0 midway through the half when a quick interchange of passes and dummy by Stimson saw the ball reach Dickson, who sent a superb first-time shot into the far top corner from the left corner of the box.

It was now a question of how many more Hornchurch might get and Saunders flashed a drive just over, after Ronnie Winn had stumbled in the box with a goal seemingly inevitable.

A sixth goal arrived with a quarter of an hour still to be played as Stimson was fouled in the box by Powell and, although his spot-kick was pushed out by Knox, Matt Johnson swept home the loose ball.

And only a goalline clearance denied Stimson a seventh on 80 minutes as relentless Urchins continued to pour forward in search of more success as they banked £4,500 in prize money in comfort.

Hornchurch: Roberts, Parcell, G Winn, Christou (R Winn 60), Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Clark, Dickson (Lee 67), Uchechi (Stimson 60).

Unused subs: Ndi, Dutton, Edwards, Richefond.

Attendance: 240.