Havering under-15 girls end season in top spot

PUBLISHED: 17:30 19 March 2020

Havering's under-15 girls face the camera

Havering's under-15 girls face the camera

Archant

Havering’s under-15 girls secured top spot in the Kent District Superleague with a convincing 8-1 win over Medway in their last match of the season.

There were two goals apiece from Ruby and Freya, with Maddie, Francisca, Frankie and Phoebe also on target in a fantastic display.

And manager Julie Hand praised their efforts, saying: “The 22-girl squad selected from trials in September played in the Kent District Superleague as Essex and London Schools FA do not have an under-15 girls’ league.

“The squad consisted of seven year nine girls and 15 year 10 girls, from 10 different secondary schools across the borough and had a fantastic first season.

“We’re looking forward to some friendly matches in the next few months in preparation for next season.”

Havering beat West Kent (6-0), North Kent (4-3) and Medway (4-2) earlier in the season and had a walkover home win against West Kent before a 4-1 loss to North Kent.

Havering: Faith, Francisca, Gracie, Naomi, Rebecca, Sophia, Serena, Jenna, Felicity, Frankie, Freya, Holly, Isabelle O, Isabelle T, Jess, Maddie, Melissa, Niamh, Nicole, Olivia, Phoebe, Ruby.

