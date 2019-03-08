Search

Football: Great Danes lift Essex Girls’ League Trophy silverware

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 March 2019

Great Danes under-11s celebrate

Great Danes under-11s celebrate

Archant

Great Danes under-11s lifted the Essex Girls’ League Trophy after a 2-1 win over Leigh Ramblers Blues in a hard-fought final.

Leigh had only conceded one goal all seaso, but great work from Erin Ryan and Jess Boltwood helped find Rachel Pearce and her far-post cross was converted by Lola Shead five minutes before the break.

Danes doubled their advantage 10 minutes into the second half with a superb solo goal from Katie Fennessy, who fired home from the edge of the box.

But Leigh rallied and, after being kept at bay by Kitty Davis, Olivia Banfield and Teagan Brocklebank, they hit back from the penalty spot with nine minutes left.

Hopes of an equaliser in the closing stages were denied by Brooke Adams, who made some fine saves in only her second competitive match as Danes held on.

Manager Paul Shead said: “This match between the two strongest teams in Essex showed just how far girls youth football has come over the last few years. It was a joy to watch and no-one will argue that Great Danes came out as they worthy winners.”

“Great Danes are looking to improve their squad to compete in next season’s under-12 Premier Division and will be playing 9v9 friendly matches in the coming months.

Girls from year five and six are welcomed and more details are available from Shead on 07899 854555.

