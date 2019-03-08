Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Football: School friends reunite to honour ‘BB’

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 April 2019

David BB Mitchell (right) with former school friends who will reunite to play a football match in his memory on Good Friday

David BB Mitchell (right) with former school friends who will reunite to play a football match in his memory on Good Friday

Archant

A group of 40-something school friends will revive an Easter tradition to team up and honour the memory of a friend who died last year.

Former Squirrels Heath and Emerson Park pupil David ‘BB’ Mitchell passed away in March 2018 due to sepsis while waiting for a liver transplant.

In his honour a charity football match and family day will take place at Old Brentwoods Sports Ground, Ashwells Road, CM15 9SE on Good Friday (19th April).

The game starts at 12.45pm and there will be live music, a barbeque and children’s inflatables. Funds raised will go to the British Liver Trust.

It is over a decade since the last ‘Good Friday Game’ pitted brothers Steve and James Gosnell against each other.

This year, teacher Steve ‘Herbie’ Gosnell will lead one team as Daniel Savidge leads the opposition.

Savidge said: “BB loved this match and whole day. He was never much of a footballer but loved getting together with family and great friends and laughing and joking.

“Resurrecting this game seemed a perfect way to raise money for an incredible organisation, British Liver Trust, but most importantly keep BB’s memory alive and have family and friends watch a bunch of pals go to battle on the pitch followed by a day where families can laugh and joke and spend time together.”

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Harold Hill man jailed for more than two years after admitting being look-out during three-day Essex burglary spree

Matthew Squibb, aged 26, of Marlowe Gardens, was jailed on Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. Picture: Essex Police

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Harold Hill man jailed for more than two years after admitting being look-out during three-day Essex burglary spree

Matthew Squibb, aged 26, of Marlowe Gardens, was jailed on Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. Picture: Essex Police

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Football: School friends reunite to honour ‘BB’

David BB Mitchell (right) with former school friends who will reunite to play a football match in his memory on Good Friday

Hockey: Defroand enjoys latest GB experience in FIH Pro League

Emily Defroand (far left) and GB teammates line up before their FIH Pro League match against the USA (pic Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for FIH)

Cricket: Ten Doeschate pleased with Essex performance

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex leaps to control the ball (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Unlucky West Ham go down to two Manchester United penalties

Manchester United's Anthony Martial is fouled in the penalty area by West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Cricket: Ten Doeschate ton leads way for Essex at Surrey

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring a century (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists