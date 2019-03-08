Football: School friends reunite to honour ‘BB’

David BB Mitchell (right) with former school friends who will reunite to play a football match in his memory on Good Friday Archant

A group of 40-something school friends will revive an Easter tradition to team up and honour the memory of a friend who died last year.

Former Squirrels Heath and Emerson Park pupil David ‘BB’ Mitchell passed away in March 2018 due to sepsis while waiting for a liver transplant.

In his honour a charity football match and family day will take place at Old Brentwoods Sports Ground, Ashwells Road, CM15 9SE on Good Friday (19th April).

The game starts at 12.45pm and there will be live music, a barbeque and children’s inflatables. Funds raised will go to the British Liver Trust.

It is over a decade since the last ‘Good Friday Game’ pitted brothers Steve and James Gosnell against each other.

This year, teacher Steve ‘Herbie’ Gosnell will lead one team as Daniel Savidge leads the opposition.

Savidge said: “BB loved this match and whole day. He was never much of a footballer but loved getting together with family and great friends and laughing and joking.

“Resurrecting this game seemed a perfect way to raise money for an incredible organisation, British Liver Trust, but most importantly keep BB’s memory alive and have family and friends watch a bunch of pals go to battle on the pitch followed by a day where families can laugh and joke and spend time together.”