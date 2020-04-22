Daily ‘superkicks’ footballl challenges for young children

Daily football challenges are being set for children as part of The FA’s ‘SuperKicks’ app activity, helping parents to entertain their young ones at home and keep them active, with new activities being posted on Twitter every 2:00pm.

The free app enables children and adults to discover a world of football, no matter what their ability.

Launched in partnership with McDonald’s, it’s helping to increase fun and learning for five-to-eight-year-olds, offering hundreds of skills, drills and games for young football lovers of all levels while schools are closed and weather is improving.

With challenges, quizzes and creative tasks, it focuses on rewarding play and learning to encourage participation.

The challenges have been created by FA coaches and established upon the ‘England DNA’ Foundation Phase. The app is packed with football-related tasks like ‘scoring zone’, designing a team kit and writing a football story.

Activities are across three levels of attainment and can also be played by one or two players for collective learning.

To encourage continual development in a fun environment, children’s participation will be recorded and rewarded with animated badges, plus achievements unlock customisable features and earn ‘Super Points’ for attempting selected challenges.

Each activity has an interactive video guide, with the star of the app called ‘Kicker’- a football shaped character acting as the child’s coach and mentor, providing encouragement throughout the challenges.

The FA recently visited three SuperKicks fans, Olivia, Nawal and Mimi, who shared their stories on how the app has helped to supercharge their football fun this year.

To find out more, or to download the FA SuperKicks app, visit www.thefa.com/SuperKicks.

To get involved in grassroots Essex football, visit www.essexfa.com, follow @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and search for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.