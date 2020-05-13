FA club webinar to share social media guidance

‘How to Use Social Media Effectively’ is the title for the latest online FA Club Football Forum on Wednesday 13th May, providing a look into the range of channels available to clubs and leagues plus how best to maximise their functionalities and save volunteer time.

As part of a commitment to ensuring support services are suitable and relevant for clubs of all sizes, the free webinar series enables volunteers to access relevant content in the comfort of their own homes, led by experts on each topic.

This session will run from 8pm to 9.30pm.

The regular webinars co-presented by volunteers from clubs who share their stories and experiences, followed by an open discussion towards the end of the session where volunteers can ask questions to both the expert and the club.

One topic is discussed in each edition, with the times of the episodes remaining consistent, although the days vary each month.

Register your interest at www.essexfa.com. Previous editions of the webinar series can be viewed at www.youtube.com/EssexFA. Information on grassroots Essex football can also be found by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.