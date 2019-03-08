Football: Essex U16s 5 Guernsey 0

Essex Under-16s made a fine start to their South East Counties campaign against Guernsey, who were defeated in their first-ever visit to the county.

Essex under-16s in action against Guernsey (pic essexfa.com)

Guernsey arrived at Parkside for only their second South-East Counties Championship fixture having joined the competition during the summer.

And they showed resilience during much of the first half before Essex broke the deadlock through Will Broadrick just three minutes before the break.

Having been defeated 8-0 by Kent in their season opener, the visitors would have been pleased to hold Essex at bay for so long, but the hosts did cut loose in the second half with further goals from Kofu Goodrum, Jermaine Kitoko, George Oakley and Oscar Thorn.

In a largely quiet first period, it was Guernsey who had the first shot on target as Freddie Walker saw his free kick gathered by Essex goalkeeper Billy Lawlor.

The opening goal arrived with 37 minutes played, however, when a brilliant cross from Josh Spink was headed in by Broadrick.

After the interval, a good run and low shot from Essex's Harvey Salmon brought a good save from Guernsey stopper Callum Gilson before the home side doubled their lead two minutes after the hour mark as another fine cross from Spink was headed in at the far post by Goodrum.

The third arrived just moments later as Goodrum's low, angled shot was pushed into the path of Kitoko, who slid the ball home.

And it was then 4-0 on 68 minutes, with a ball from the right-hand side being flicked on by Kitoko and steered in by Oakley.

After some pinball in the penalty area, Essex's Jameel St Hill headed just over the top prior to the scoring being completed in the final minute as Kitoko capitalised on a defensive slip and sent in a low centre for Thorn to finish from close range.

Essex: Billy Lawlor (Grays Athletic), Josh Spink (Grays Athletic), George Oakley (Bowers & Pitsea), Bishop Prempeh (Hornchurch), Stan Hooker (Bowers & Pitsea), Tyreece Cyrus (Buckhurst Hill), Pablo Pessenda (Bowers & Pitsea), Harvey Salmon (Bowers & Pitsea), Jameel St Hill (Woodford Town), Will Broadrick (Heybridge Swifts), Albert James (Grays Athletic). Substitutes (repeated): Oscar Thorn (Bowers & Pitsea), Callum McEvoy (Shield Academy), Kofi Goodrum (Bowers & Pitsea), Jermaine Kitoko (Hornchurch), Alex Traynor (Harlow Town).