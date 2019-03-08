Search

Advanced search

Football: Essex U16s 5 Guernsey 0

PUBLISHED: 12:15 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 08 November 2019

Essex under-16s face the camera (pic essexfa.com)

Essex under-16s face the camera (pic essexfa.com)

Archant

Essex Under-16s made a fine start to their South East Counties campaign against Guernsey, who were defeated in their first-ever visit to the county.

Essex under-16s in action against Guernsey (pic essexfa.com)Essex under-16s in action against Guernsey (pic essexfa.com)

Guernsey arrived at Parkside for only their second South-East Counties Championship fixture having joined the competition during the summer.

And they showed resilience during much of the first half before Essex broke the deadlock through Will Broadrick just three minutes before the break.

Having been defeated 8-0 by Kent in their season opener, the visitors would have been pleased to hold Essex at bay for so long, but the hosts did cut loose in the second half with further goals from Kofu Goodrum, Jermaine Kitoko, George Oakley and Oscar Thorn.

In a largely quiet first period, it was Guernsey who had the first shot on target as Freddie Walker saw his free kick gathered by Essex goalkeeper Billy Lawlor.

You may also want to watch:

The opening goal arrived with 37 minutes played, however, when a brilliant cross from Josh Spink was headed in by Broadrick.

After the interval, a good run and low shot from Essex's Harvey Salmon brought a good save from Guernsey stopper Callum Gilson before the home side doubled their lead two minutes after the hour mark as another fine cross from Spink was headed in at the far post by Goodrum.

The third arrived just moments later as Goodrum's low, angled shot was pushed into the path of Kitoko, who slid the ball home.

And it was then 4-0 on 68 minutes, with a ball from the right-hand side being flicked on by Kitoko and steered in by Oakley.

After some pinball in the penalty area, Essex's Jameel St Hill headed just over the top prior to the scoring being completed in the final minute as Kitoko capitalised on a defensive slip and sent in a low centre for Thorn to finish from close range.

Essex: Billy Lawlor (Grays Athletic), Josh Spink (Grays Athletic), George Oakley (Bowers & Pitsea), Bishop Prempeh (Hornchurch), Stan Hooker (Bowers & Pitsea), Tyreece Cyrus (Buckhurst Hill), Pablo Pessenda (Bowers & Pitsea), Harvey Salmon (Bowers & Pitsea), Jameel St Hill (Woodford Town), Will Broadrick (Heybridge Swifts), Albert James (Grays Athletic). Substitutes (repeated): Oscar Thorn (Bowers & Pitsea), Callum McEvoy (Shield Academy), Kofi Goodrum (Bowers & Pitsea), Jermaine Kitoko (Hornchurch), Alex Traynor (Harlow Town).

Most Read

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old found guilty of killing Dagenham girl scout

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: ‘Out of control’ youths found guilty of murdering Dagenham teenager in Harold Hill

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie from Collier Row has been found guilty of murdering Dagenham scout Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill. Picture: Met Police

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Most Read

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old found guilty of killing Dagenham girl scout

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: ‘Out of control’ youths found guilty of murdering Dagenham teenager in Harold Hill

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie from Collier Row has been found guilty of murdering Dagenham scout Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill. Picture: Met Police

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Latest from the Romford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Daggers blog: Stockport trip at crucial stage of season

Liam Gordon of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Football: Essex U16s 5 Guernsey 0

Essex under-16s face the camera (pic essexfa.com)

Romford boss Martin knows Heybridge will be fired up after heavy defeat to Aveley

Anthony Page of Romford during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019

Hammers boss Pellegrini is looking for squad to improve for tough Burnley encounter

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere (Pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists