Entries open for Essex Futsal Qualifiers

Entries for the Essex Futsal Qualifiers have now opened. Picture: Essex FA Archant

Entries are now open for male and female under 10s to 16s teams from across Essex to take part in the Futsal Qualifiers during November and December.

The qualifiers offer the opportunity to enjoy small-sided football in a competitive environment and for teams to test themselves against other sides from across the county.

Futsal is a five-a-side game, normally played on a flat, indoor pitch with hockey-sized goals and a Futsal-specific ball which has a reduced bounce.

The competition structure this year sees each Group Area hosting a qualifying round for under 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s boys teams.

A winner and runner-up can secure a place in the finals which, this year, are being held at the new sports arena at the University of Essex.

The female competition sees teams from Under 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s will come together at the same venue and the winner will be determined on the day.

To enter, visit www.essexfa.com.