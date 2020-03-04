Search

School Sport: Emerson Park boys ease into National Cup semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 March 2020

Emerson Park Academy's year eights face the camera

Emerson Park Academy's year eights face the camera

Archant

Emerson Park Academy's year eight boys booked a place in the semi-finals of the National Cup with a 4-1 win over Suffolk's Farlingaye High.

They began well and took the lead on six minutes when Riley Hargan's corner was turned in from close range by Jack Campkin.

Harvey Williams raced clear to round the keeper and slot in a second on 12 minutes, before Jacubas Jaska made a great save low down to his left to deny their rivals a reply.

Great individual skill by Campkin led to a penalty just before half-time and captain Hargan stepped up to slot into the bottom corner

Excellent last-ditch defending by Simon Yetton denied Farlingaye an early reply in the second half, with substitute Kenny Sanny showing his pace 10 minutes from time to race down the left and curl a shot home.

Farlingaye caught Emerson napping from a throw in and a great finish at the far post gave them a consolation goal.

But Emerson eased into the last four and will host Beaumont School (St Albans) or George Abbot School (Guildford & District) this month for a place in the final.

