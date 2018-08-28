Search

Ling eager to help O’s get one over old club Daggers

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 December 2018

Leyton Orient right-back Sam Ling looks to pass the ball forward against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient right-back Sam Ling looks to pass the ball forward against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 22-year-old developed a huge amount at Dagenham & Redbridge, but will aim to haunt his former side on Boxing Day

Sam Ling in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).Sam Ling in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient defender Sam Ling is relishing a return to Dagenham & Redbridge on Boxing Day, but eager to leave Victoria Road with a win.

The full-back spent over 18 months at the O’s local rivals, before returning to his boyhood club in February when the Daggers ran into financial problems.

Ling’s old team have managed to find new owners and are now in a stable condition again, and have hit form under Peter Taylor to move away from the relegation zone.

It means Orient will be given a stern examination and must be at the top of their game if they are to secure three more National League points.

Ex-Daggers man Ling said: “It will be a tough game and they’ve been in good form.

“At the start of the season they were struggling, but they’ve done well since the takeover went through.

“They’ve hit really good form of late and they have some very good players, so I just can’t wait to play against them.”

Because of Dagenham’s high turnover of players in the summer, Ling will not be facing too many old team-mates in the 1pm kick-off.

Goalkeepers Elliot Justham and Lewis Moore remain, while at the back Ben Nunn and Luke Pennell are still at Daggers and the likes of Matt Robinson and Chike Kandi played with the current O’s ace too.

Ling will still be able to give his current team-mates some pointers on those six and in particular Justham, who will be in goal for the London derby.

Regardless of who features for the home side, Orient will be confident of getting the job done in the first of two meetings in quick succession, with the second in E10 on New Year’s Day.

“I enjoyed my time at Dagenham, but now I am here I want to try and help us win,” Ling said.

“Every game is tough and it’s just down to the boys. We know what we can do. We know even if we have a sticky start, as long as we stick at it we can get the three points and get a lot of goals.

“It’s important we stay confident when things are not going right because we can still grow into the game and take all three points.

“There is a great buzz around everything Orient do at the minute and long may it continue. Hopefully it helps us get back in the Football League.”

