Salford boss Alexander delighted to progess past Daggers in FA Trophy

Salford City manager Graham Alexander (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Salford City manager Graham Alexander was delighted to progress into the third round of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Goals from Devonte Rodney and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe sealed The Ammies progress and bagged them £7,000 in prize money for their win at the Peninsula Stadium.

And 47-year-old boss Alexander admits he always expected it to be a tough test after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Daggers in the National League on Saturday, December 22.

“Definitely, especially because we’ve already had two extremely difficult games against Dagenham, and obviously one just before Christmas.

“I think apart from the one lad, Wilkinson up front, it was only one change so we knew it was going to be a tough game for us.

“I think they’ve been the form team of December and January, so we’re delighted with the win and the performance as well.”