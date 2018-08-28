Balanta heads Daggers to success at Salford

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham on the ball racing clear of Ebbsfleet midfielder Ebou Adams (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Salford City 1 (Piergianni 13) Dagenham & Redbridge 2 (Wilkinson 39, Balanta 67)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham & Redbridge collected an early Christmas present with a 2-1 success at high-flying Salford City in the Vanarama National League.

Boss Peter Taylor opted to make one change to his team following last weekend’s win at Ebbsfleet United in the FA Trophy.

Keeper Elliot Justham was passed fit after missing last weekend’s game through illness and took over between the sticks from Lewis Moore.

There was nothing the returning stopper could do, though, when Carl Piergiannni headed home from a corner in the 13th minute to put the Ammies ahead.

However, the Essex club went into the break level after Conor Wilkinson ended a three-game goal drought when heading into the net in the 39th minute.

The game saw its third headed goal in the 67th minute, with Angelo Balanta rising highest to divert a corner into the net.

Daggers had to withstand a wave of Salford attacks as the hosts desperately searched for an equaliser.

The Essex club, though, held on with Justham making a terrific double save in the closing moments.

And having beaten the team in the second, Daggers will now have their eyes on winning at home to leaders Leyton Orient on Boxing Day.

Salford: Neal, Wiseman, Touray, Piergianni, Rooney, Lloyd (Dieseruvwe 74), Walker, Whitehead, Politic (Hogan 90+2), Pond, Gaffney (Green 58).

Subs: Crocombe (GK), Mafuta.

Daggers: Justham, Gordon, McQueen, Clark, Balanta (Kandi 83), Goodliffe, Phipps, Wilkinson, Munns (Wright 77), Hoyte, Onariase.

Subs: Moore (GK), Adeloye, Harfield.

Referee: Simeon Lucas.