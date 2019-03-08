Wighams calls on Romford to deliver best performance of season against Cantabs

Romford & Gidea Park claim a lineout earlier in the London Two North East season

Crow Lane club won 30-29 at Saffron Walden last weekend

Jordan Wigham believes Romford & Gidea Park need to deliver their best display of the season so far when they host Cantabrigian in London Two North East on Saturday.

The Crow Lane outfit are currently second with just two games to go this term, which would be enough to secure a place in the play-offs.

Park, however, face a real battle to finish in the top two with Stowmarket currently a point behind in third.

With every point vital at such a late stage of the season, Romford will be looking to take the maximum five on offer this weekend at Cantabs.

And even though their visitors are currently battling against relegation, head coach Wigham feels the Crow Lane club will need to be at the top of their game on Saturday.

“Every game now is a cup final and Stowmarket are hot on our tails, so it’s important we eradicate the errors we make in games,” he said.

“Cantabs are fighting for their lives and we are going to have to be at the best we have been all season.

“We need to win the game, but we also need to score a minimum of four tries which not many teams have done against Cantabs this season.”

Romford will make the trip to Cantabs off the back of a 30-29 success at South Woodham Ferrers on Saturday.

Park assistant coach Paul Cook admitted his team were fortunate to win that game, with Ferrers knocking on in the final play of the game after taking a quick tap penalty in front of the posts, when a successful kick would have won them the match.

Cook was in charge of the Crow Lane team last weekend with Wigham not in attendance, and he feels RGP must draw on the plus-points from the display.

“We must take the positives into the Cantabs game and the fact is that we played beautifully for three quarters of the game.

“We failed to manage the game when we came under pressure, but that play-off place is still very much in sight.”

Romford have been unable to train at their Crow Lane base this week, with the road outside the ground being resurfaced in the evenings.

Park will hope that does not have an adverse effect on the squad as Wigham looks to guide his charges to another crucial success in the league.