Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Wilkinso nets in resounding win for Daggers at Maidstone

PUBLISHED: 17:57 19 January 2019

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Maidstone United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 3 (Smith 22, Wilkinson 73, Reynolds 90+2)

Dagenham & Redbridge returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at Maidstone United in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made four changes to his side following last weekend’s defeat at Salford City in the FA Trophy.

Conor Wilkinson made his second full debut after joining on a permanent deal from Gillingham, while Ben Nunn, Nathan Smith and Matt Robinson were also recalled to the starting XI.

The quartet came in for Chike Kandi, Gavin Hoyte, Ben Goodliffe and Will Wright, with Kandi and Wright among the replacements.

Elliott Romain, who moved left the Essex club to join Maidstone in October, started up top for the hosts.

Daggers hit the front in the 22nd minute when Smith marked his return to the starting XI with a goal, nodding an Angelo Balanta cross past Stones stopper Craig Ross.

That proved to be the only goal of the half as the Essex club took their advantage into the interval.

Daggers had their second after the break as Wilkinson marked his second ‘debut’ with a goal, powering past Ross after a fine run down the left flank in the 73rd minute.

There was still time for a third for the visitors, with Lamar Reynolds netting in the second minute of stoppage time.

It was a fine away win for Taylor’s men and one they will hope they can follow up at home to Aldershot Town next Saturday.

Maidstone (4-4-2): Ross; Phillips (Paxman 69), De Haviland, Swaine, Wishart; Edobor, Walton (Tajbakhsh 81), Powell, Taylor; Romain, Robinson (Philpot 59).

Subs: Wassmer, Richards.

Daggers (3-1-4-2): Justham; Onariase, Clark, Smith; Robinson; Nunn, McQueen, Munns (Kandi 89), Gordon; Wilkinson (Wright 81), Balanta (Reynolds 66).

Subs: Moore (GK), Harfield.

Referee: Samuel Allison.

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Romford barber retiring after 60 years says it’s been ‘incredible’ to cut hair of different generations

Geoffrey Stuart has been a barber for 60 years and 45 of those years he spent in Romford.

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

The billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeys

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford barber retiring after 60 years says it’s been ‘incredible’ to cut hair of different generations

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Wilkinso nets in resounding win for Daggers at Maidstone

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 2 Burgess Hill Town 0

George Purcell scored again for Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wasteful West Ham crash to bogey-team Bournemouth

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta appears dejected after Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Peter Edwards: Hornchurch CC mourn passing of true local cricketing legend

The Hornchurch CC team of 1960. Back row from left D Elliott, PA Edwards, AJ Small, F Bateman, RE Bowes, JE Nye, DT Twine, front, PJR Mollenhoff, JN Balmford, DJA Cander (captain), CR Mitchell, RT Tunnery, with Mrs J Edwards (scorer)

Celebrities turn out in force to watch action-packed NBA London 2019 game at the O2

(From left to right) Hector Bellerin, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the crowd during the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena, London (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists