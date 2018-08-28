Midfielder Loft looking forward to being back at Daggers

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge loanee Doug Loft is looking forward to stepping back out on the pitch at Victoria Road ten years on from when he was last at the club.

The 32-year-old joins the Daggers on loan until the end of the season from League One side Shrewsbury Town to help bolster their midfield options as they look to continue climbing up the National League table.

Loft will be a familiar face to the fans, having previously spent a short time on loan at the club in 2009 from Brighton & Hove Albion, making 11 appearances during his time.

And the former Port Vale man is now keen to show the fans what he is capable of 10 years on from his last spell.

“It feels good, it feels like I was here a long time ago back when I was a teenager, but I’m happy to be back,” Loft said.

“It was my first taste of pro football to be honest with you, so just playing games and at the time we had a very good team, I enjoyed it and now looking forward to playing here again.”

The midfielder is hoping to be a part of the squad for the clash against National League strugglers Aldershot Town on Saturday.

“I’m just a midfielder who passes the ball around, gets on the ball, and makes things happen.

“It’s been a long time since I was last here, and I’ve improved as a player so I’m looking forward to showing everyone.”

Loft admitted he hasn’t seen too much of the National League but knows plenty of players who have played in it and he watched the Daggers seal a 3-0 win over Maidstone United last weekend.

“I haven’t seen loads, but I know a lot of players who have came through the league and things like that.

“I watched the game against Maidstone the other day.”

This is the second-time in Loft’s career he has signed for manager Peter Taylor as he previously joined Gillingham in July 2014 to work under the former Bahrain boss.

“I know the gaffer as he signed me at Gillingham; I know him well, so he called me and told me all about it and what the vision for the club is.”