Hornchurch and Daggers find out their FA Trophy fortunes

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch handed Carshalton Athletic or Aveley in the FA Trophy while Dagenham & Redbridge potentially face Notts County.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Hornchurch have been drawn at home to the winners of the Carshalton Athletic or Aveley replay in the second round of the FA Trophy.

The Urchins pulled off a shock upset to seal a 1-0 win over National League South outfit Dulwich Hamlet in the first round on the weekend at Bridge Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Stimson's men have already progressed past the likes of Berkhamsted, Basildon United, Oxford City and Dulwich Hamlet in the prestigious non league cup competition.

Carshalton and Aveley are due to play each other tonight (Monday) at Parkside Stadium.

Neighbours Dagenham & Redbridge have been drawn to play Notts County at Meadow Lane in the second round if they progress past Sutton United tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

The ties are due to be played on Saturday, January, 11 with £5,250 up for grabs in prize money to the winners of those matches.