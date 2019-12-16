Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch and Daggers find out their FA Trophy fortunes

PUBLISHED: 13:30 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 16 December 2019

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch handed Carshalton Athletic or Aveley in the FA Trophy while Dagenham & Redbridge potentially face Notts County.

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Hornchurch have been drawn at home to the winners of the Carshalton Athletic or Aveley replay in the second round of the FA Trophy.

The Urchins pulled off a shock upset to seal a 1-0 win over National League South outfit Dulwich Hamlet in the first round on the weekend at Bridge Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Stimson's men have already progressed past the likes of Berkhamsted, Basildon United, Oxford City and Dulwich Hamlet in the prestigious non league cup competition.

Carshalton and Aveley are due to play each other tonight (Monday) at Parkside Stadium.

Neighbours Dagenham & Redbridge have been drawn to play Notts County at Meadow Lane in the second round if they progress past Sutton United tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

The ties are due to be played on Saturday, January, 11 with £5,250 up for grabs in prize money to the winners of those matches.

Most Read

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Jailed: Collier Row drug dealer caught with more than £9,000 in cash

Joseph Ithua from Collier Row has been jailed for supplying Class B drugs. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Gangland “General” from Hornchurch sent down

Mark Rothermel

Taylor watches from stands as Daggers draw with Sutton

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Most Read

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Jailed: Collier Row drug dealer caught with more than £9,000 in cash

Joseph Ithua from Collier Row has been jailed for supplying Class B drugs. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Gangland “General” from Hornchurch sent down

Mark Rothermel

Taylor watches from stands as Daggers draw with Sutton

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Saints preserve Pellegrini for now as West Ham find formula and luck to win three precious points

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Hornchurch and Daggers find out their FA Trophy fortunes

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

West Ham ratings v Southampton

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Taylor watches from stands as Daggers draw with Sutton

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists