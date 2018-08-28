Search

Orient and Daggers both handed away trips in FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 13:03 17 December 2018

The FA Trophy (pic: Simon Cooper/PA Images)

The FA Trophy (pic: Simon Cooper/PA Images)

PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient and Dagenham & Redbridge have both been handed away ties in the second round of the FA Trophy.

The O’s will head to National League title rivals Wrexham as they bid to progress into the third round of the cup competition.

Justin Edinburgh’s side sealed a comfortable 4-0 win over Beaconsfield Town in their first round tie thanks to goals from George Elokobi, James Brophy, Craig Clay and Dale Gorman.

While, Daggers will head up north to either Salford City or Gateshead, depending who progresses through their first round tie after it was postponed due to the weather last weekend.

Peter Taylor’s side sealed a 1-0 victory against Ebbsfleet United thanks to a 30th minute striker from Angelo Balanta to earn their progress on Saturday.

Both matches will be played on the weekend commencing January, 12, and they’ll be desperate to bag the £7,000 in prize money up for grabs.

