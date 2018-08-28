Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 January 2019

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United head for Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, keen to maintain their recent fine form.

The Hammers enjoyed a brilliant 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the league last weekend, with Declan Rice netting the winner for Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, return to action in the Vanarama National League this Saturday with a trip to Ebbsfleet United.

The O’s progressed to the third round of the FA Trophy with a 1-0 win at Wrexham courtesy of a Matt Harrold penalty for Justin Edinburgh’s outfit.

Divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge are also back in league action this Saturday as they head over the Dartford Crossing to face Maidstone United.

Daggers were knocked out of the FA Trophy last weekend with Peter Taylor’s men losing 2-0 at Salford City.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football podcast.

Host Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to chow down on another week in east London football.

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

The billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeys

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

Hockey: Havering men edged out late on

A Havering player goes on the attack (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hockey: Five-star Romford women maintain hold on top spot

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Campion have weekend off from league action as coach Hallahan reflects on defeat

Campion RFC vs Kings Cross Steelers RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Cottons Park on 12th January 2019

Raiders goalie Gray expects maximum points in weekend double date with Dynamos

Raiders netminder Michael Gray in action (Pic: John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists