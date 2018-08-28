The East London Football Podcast

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 January 2019

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

West Ham United return to action in the Premier League on Saturday when they entertain capital rivals Arsenal at the London Stadium.

The Hammers progressed to the FA Cup fourth round last weekend, with goals from Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll seeing Manuel Pellegrini’s men beat Birmingham City 2-0 at home.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, make the lengthy trip to Vanarama National League rivals Wrexham in the second round of the FA Trophy this weekend.

The O’s will be looking to bounce back after Justin Edinburgh’s men were beaten 3-0 at home to title rivals Salford City in the league last weekend.

This Saturday, the Ammies provide the opposition for Dagenham & Redbridge, who head to the North West for their second round FA Trophy tie.

Peter Taylor’s men were involved in an eight-goal thriller in the league last weekend as a Liam Gordon brace and goals from Conor Wilkinson and Angelo Balanta saw Daggers draw 4-4 at home to Boreham Wood.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football Podcast.

