Striker Wilkinson snubbed other offers for return to Daggers

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham with pressure from Orient's Sam Ling

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Conor Wilkinson turned down a number of offers to rejoin the club permanently last week.

The 23-year-old has joined the Daggers on an 18-month deal after terminating his contract at League One outfit Gillingham, having relished his short loan spell.

The prolific Wilkinson scored six times in 11 appearances during his recent loan spell and instantly became a fan favourite.

And Wilkinson revealed it was a simple decision for him to come back as he loved him time at Victoria Road.

“I could have gone to a few more places than here. I had a lot of interest, somewhere in this league as well as in League One and League Two, but I wanted to come back here,” he said.

“I felt the last nine games really benefitted me a lot, I found myself again, playing football and I was enjoying it.

“I was playing for the team and it actually felt like a game for me, whereas before that it wasn’t really a game, I was just playing for myself and trying to get myself into the line-up.

“Here I actually felt part of the team and really enjoyed it.”

The former Bolton Wanderers man insists returning to the Gills wasn’t good for him as he was not part of their plans.

“A weight has lifted off my shoulders to be fair. Since I went back it’s not been great for me, I’ve been back at Gillingham – not involved.

“Missing out on the game on Saturday was a big thing for me, so I was just glad to get back here.”

Wilkinson is thrilled to be working under manager Peter Taylor again and says he has been nothing but a help to him this season, adding: “Since I’ve been here he was really helpful to me. He got me here and as soon as I went back he was still speaking to me everyday.

“He was asking me how I am, telling me to keep my head, do the right things, keep yourself fit as you never know what’s round the corner.

“Obviously when I had the opportunity to come back, I didn’t think twice about it because of Peter.”

Wilkinson netted in his first game back since his return as Daggers sealed a 3-0 win over Maidstone United.