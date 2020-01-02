Brown insists Daggers have platform to build on for Torquay contest

Frankie Sutherland of Ebbsfleet and Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown believes they have given themselves a building block for their clash with Torquay United this weekend.

Daggers will welcome Gary Johnson's outfit to Victoria Road on Saturday as they look to start clawing points back as they edge closer to the National League relegation zone.

Former Heybridge Swifts manager Brown feels they should be confident after a dominant second-half performance in their 1-1 draw with Ebbsfleet United on New Years Day.

"It's a building block, a stepping stone, and we all feel we could have got more from the game, but we go onto Saturday with something on the board," Brown told the Recorder.

"We're just going to keep doing our jobs, that's all we can do, we're the coaching staff, so we'll be as professional as we can and prepare the players the best we can.

"If we're still responsible for it on Saturday against Torquay then I'm pretty sure we'll go another step forward from today.

"I was really pleased with the reaction and I think that will continue come Saturday."

Brown and Terry Harris are currently in charge after the Victoria Road club dismissed manager Peter Taylor following their 3-0 defeat at Bromley at the weekend.

And the duo know it will be another tough test, but Brown insists they will be prepared.

"They tend to either score a lot of goals or concede a lot of goals if you look at them as they win games 4-0 and lose games 4-1," he added.

"Gary Johnson is probably the one manager in the league that kind of equals Peter Taylor, our exiting manager's experience.

"You're coming up against a vastly experienced man who is certainly not going to be panicking after they lose.

"They've got a lot of good players in their team, so we know it's going to be a hard game, but we're going to make sure we're in a good place.

"If you can't feel positive after the second half and take that into Saturday then you're unlikely to ever feel positive as it was a dominant second-half performance away from home."

Brown added: "We are where we are, it's very easy to say Ebbsfleet are struggling down near the bottom, but unfortunately so are we."