Daggers sign fans favourite Wilkinson from Gillingham

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have announed the signing of striker Conor Wilkinson who returns permanently after a successful loan spell at the club.

The 23-year-old has joined the Daggers on an 18-month deal after terminating his contract at League One outfit Gillingham.

The prolific goalscorer scored six times in eleven appearances in his recent loan spell and he instantly became the club’s top transfer target this monrh.

Executive Chairman Peter B. Freund said: “Coming out of meetings with Peter Taylor, Steve Thompson, Tim and Craig, our top priority was to sign Conor.

“There is no denying what he has meant to the football club since his arrival and we look forward to continuing the process of solidifying the squad not only for this season, but for the future.

“I know I speak on behalf of everyone at the club when I say how beyond excited I am to have Conor now part of the club on a permanent basis and I look forward to seeing him back on the pitch for the Daggers.”

The former Bolton Wanderers front man made an instant impact when joining from the Gills scoring on his debut to start the astounding run the Daggers embarked on over the back end of 2018.

Wilkinson picked up the Goal of the Month award for November with his opener against Havant & Waterlooville and almost immediately became a fans favourite.

“I did have interest from clubs in the Football League and in this league but I wanted to come back here,” Wilkinson said.

“The last eleven games have really benefited me, I’ve found myself again, enjoying the football I have been playing and it’s good to be back playing for the team.”

Peter Taylor added: “I am delighted Conor has signed a permanent contract with us, I think he has shown in the short period what a good player he can be.

“He has shown great commitment and ability in his loan spell here, now we are looking for him to kick on even more.

“It’s positive for the Football Club and himself as Conor is being very positive in the plans the Club has ahead of itself.”