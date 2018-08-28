Search

Daggers sign Shrewsbury Town midfielder Loft on loan

PUBLISHED: 14:01 21 January 2019

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge sign midfielder Doug Loft on loan from League One outfit Shrewsbury Town until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old will join the Victoria Road club to help bolster their midfield options as they look to continue climbing up the National League table.

Loft will be a familar face to the Daggers fans, having previously spent a short time on loan at the club in 2009 from Brighton & Hove Albion, making 11 appearances during his time.

The midfielder joined the Shrews in July but has struggled to get matches at his new club and will now be keen to get plenty of minutes under his belt.

Manager Peter Taylor said: “I’m really pleased to have signed Doug Loft on loan until the end of the season, he is a very experienced midfield player that I felt we needed and I’m really pleased to have him on board.”

