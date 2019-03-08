Robinson knows it will take time for new-look Daggers to gel together

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Matt Robinson says the squad will need time to gel together after a major summer re-build.

Daggers will welcome Southend United to Victoria Road on Saturday on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat to Championship side Charlton Athletic on Wednesday evening.

But the 25year-old insists the most important thing is to start playing as a unit ahead of the first league fixture against Woking on August, 3.

"We've made big changes, we've had a lot of players go out, and brought a lot of players in which is for the better," Robinson told DaggersTV.

"Obviously it's sad to see players go, but at the same time, that's football, you come in and work hard for the players around you.

"I think already we've got a good togetherness in the camp, but having that and being able to gel on the pitch are two different things.

"That's obviously something we've got to address before the Woking game."

The former Luton Town man also feels the clash with Southend gives more of the squad a chance to impress manager Peter Taylor.

"It's another chance for people to impress and another chance for people to learn the way we play.

"That's the ultimate goal of every pre-season game."

Dagenham will have been disappointed to lost 4-0 to Charlton but the midfielder was quick to praise how strong there opponents were on the night.

"It's always difficult playing against a team of such a high calibre, you can see why they got promoted last season, as they're a good outfit.

"The aim is obviously to get minutes under your belt, but the result does still matter as we want to take a winning mentality into the first game, having said that in patches the lads looked very good.

"We tried to play football, we tried to stick to the instructions that we got from the gaffer, obviously it wasn't executed to the best of our ability but we have to stay positive."

Robinson himself played the full 90 minutes and admitted it was tiring but hopes it will help him.

"Tired naturally, but it's good to get it out the way, and it's worth it in the long run.

"Terry, the gaffer and all of the coaching staff are going to emphasis that it's not now we're going to take stuff from these minutes, it will be later in the season."