Daggers goalkeeper Moore is hoping he impressed as they progressed in the FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 December 2018

Dagenham defend in depth to deny Ebbsfleet a late goal during their FA Trophy clash (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Lewis Moore feels he has shown manager Peter Taylor what he is capable of as they sealed a 1-0 victory over Ebbsfleet United in his competitive debut.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham netted in their victory over Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Angelo Balanta of Dagenham netted in their victory over Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A first-half goal from attacker Angelo Balanta guided the Daggers into the second round of the FA Trophy and helped them £6,000 in prize money at the Kuflink Stadium.

But the 22-year-old insists the most important thing was for their side to get themselves into the hat.

“The main job is to get through into the next round but I am buzzing to get the clean sheet and I think the boys played well,” Moore said.

“It was probably not the best game for the neutral, but we’ll take it.

“We all want to have a chance of playing at Wembley.”

The custodian had been with the Essex club on non-contract terms for a number of years, but signed a one-year pro contract in July, and is now hoping he proved his worth.

“That’s what I wanted to show today (Saturday), that is what I’m able to do, so hopefully he has more trust in me now, and if something does happen then he can always count on me to play.”

Moore also revealed he only got the nod the morning ahead of the fixture after receiving texts from new goalkeeping coach Glen Johnson and number one Elliot Justham.

“Today, he text me this morning saying he was ill.

“I had text from Glen the goalkeeping coach and I knew as soon as I got that, that I was playing.”

The former Maldon & Tiptree goalkeeper says the team spirit is at an all-time high and is nothing like the beginning of the season.

“It’s the complete opposite to what it was at the start of the season to be fair so everyone is over the moon and wants to keep this run going.

“We’ve shown that as we’ve beat teams like AFC Fylde, Harrogate and others teams up there so we know we can do it.

“We’ve got a massive few games over Christmas and if we can stay on this unbeaten run we’ll fancy top half, play-offs maybe.”

Daggers will travel away to Salford this weekend and will also face Leyton Orient and mid-table Barnet over the Christmas period.

“We go into on-form so we’re looking forward to it and all the pressure is on them.”

