McQueen hoping to help Daggers kick on after signing new deal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 January 2019

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Alexander McQueen is hoping he can help the club kick on after agreeing a new one-and-a-half-year contract, with his initial deal set to expire.

The former Carlisle United man joined the Daggers on a free transfer in August, after a spell abroad with Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura.

“I’m loving my time here, it’s good to just be playing and be enjoying it with the boys as we’ve been on a good run,” the 23-year-old said.

“We want to kick on now as you never know where we could finish.”

The Grenadian international has played in a number of positions for the Daggers so far this season, including at right-back, wing-back and most recently in a more central midfield role.

“It gives me a bit more licence to get on the ball and play a bit,” he added.

“I have a good partnership with ‘Munnsy’ (Jack Munns) and ‘Phippsy’ (Harry Phipps) – I think we’re all linking up well together.”

