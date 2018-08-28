Search

Daggers assistant Harris dubbed it a perfect result at Maidstone

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 January 2019

Daggers manager Peter Taylor (right) with assistant Terry Harris (left) (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers manager Peter Taylor (right) with assistant Terry Harris (left) (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris says it was a perfect result but had plenty of praise for strugglers Maidstone United’s efforts.

Daggers sealed a 3-0 win over Simon Walton’s side thanks to goals from defender Nathan Smith, Conor Wilkinson, and Lamar Reynolds.

“The result was perfect; I wouldn’t say the performance was, I thought we could have been two or three down in the first 15 minutes.

“Credit to Maidstone really, they’re a totally different side to the one that I saw play on Tuesday, when I come to see the game against Maidenhead.

“They put us under pressure, they didn’t give us time on the ball, and when they attacked they attacked with pace.

“We just couldn’t get our passing game going, fair credit to Maidstone, as we could have been two or three down.

“Not the perfect away performance but a very good result.

