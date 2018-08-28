Daggers Harris praises squad’s efforts in Maidstone victory

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris heaped praise of the squad for all playing a part in their 3-0 win over Maidstone United.

The former Boreham Wood coach feels the Stones opened the match strongly but was delighted with how the Daggers squad reacted.

Even after defender Nathan Smith opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, Harris felt Simon Walton’s side still brought the game to his squad, but new signing Conor Wilkinson settled the nerves by finding the net in the 73rd minute.

Former Newport County man Lamar Reynolds then scored his first goal for the club in 91st minute to seal the three points.

“We’re 1-0 up and under pressure, but with a little bit of quality from Conor as he broke away and buried it in the bottom corner to make it 2-0, and then we have a little bit of breathing space.

“Maidstone had two or three good chances, but again Elliot Justham I thought was absolutely excellent.”

Harris also revealed his delight on having 23-year-old Wilkinson join the club permanently.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Conor, I’m so pleased that we’ve now got him back on board because he could be the difference as he was today (Saturday).”