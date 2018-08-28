Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Daggers assistant Harris pleased to tie down trio on longer-term contracts

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 January 2019

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge and Tom Champion of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge and Tom Champion of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris is delighted to extend the deals of Harry Phipps, Alex McQueen, and the loan deal of Will Wright.

Daggers have tied up midfielders McQueen and Phipps to new 18-month deals, while Wright has extended his loan deal until the end of the season.

However, striker Conor Wilkinson has returned to his parent club Gillingham after his loan deal expired.

And there is still a question remaining about defender Emmanuel Onariase’s future as his loan deal is due to expire this month.

But former Boreham Wood coach Harris believes capturing these signings will allow the youngsters to push on even further this term.

“It’s very positive, he (McQueen) has played a number of positions for us, right-back, right wing-back, in te midfield at the moment and doing ever so well,” he said.

“Technically, he’s a very good player; I don’t think he’s reached his level at the moment, to be as good as he can be.

“Hopefully now it will come that he has settled down for the next 18 months.”

The 20-year-old Phipps has penned a deal that will keep him at the Victoria Road club until the summer of 2020.

“We’re pleased with the investors coming on board as it has given us this opportunity to get these young, hungry lads on board as well, which is what they are,” added Harris.

“Certainly Harry, I think he’s got a very bright future ahead of him, again another one that hasn’t achieved anything at the moment but one that will become a better player because of it.

“Hopefully by the end of the season, he’ll be ready to kick on again.”

Wright, 21, has been a valuable member of the squad due to his versatility – playing in defence and midfield.

“I’m delighted that he is on board now until the end of the season,” Harris added.

“He’s another one that has come through the under-23s and he’s now in the grind of the National League, which is certainly different, and I think he will become a better player for it.

“He can play numerous positions and has done, and done very well, so another person who will hopefully kick on.”

Daggers will be looking to tie up the signatures of a few more players on longer-term deals.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Teenager stabbed in the neck in Harold Hill after being attacked by group on mopeds

A police cordon is in place in North Hill Drive in Harold Hill this morning. Photo: Louise Newton

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Teenager stabbed in the neck in Harold Hill after being attacked by group on mopeds

A police cordon is in place in North Hill Drive in Harold Hill this morning. Photo: Louise Newton

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford lacked focus in stalemate at Harlow, admits head coach Wigham

Romford & Gidea Park carry the ball (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Daggers assistant Harris pleased to tie down trio on longer-term contracts

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge and Tom Champion of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased to bag semi-final place in Velocity Trophy

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Reed knows Old Cooperians missed chance to beat Braintree

Old Cooperians players huddle together earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood Running Club start the new year strong at park runs

Harold Wood Running Club members at park runs (Pic: HWRC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists