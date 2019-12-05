Daggers extend Stevenson loan while Gordon remains with Dartford

Toby Stevenson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have extended the loan deal for Toby Stevenson to keep him at the club until January, 11, 2020 while also allowing Liam Gordon to extend his stay at Dartford.

The full-back, on loan from Charlton Athletic, will be available over the festive period for the Daggers after Impressive in his first five fixtures.

"I'm buzzing to sign the loan extension," Stevenson said.

"It's great for me personally to get the game time to show what I can do and also to show what I'm made of.

"Hopefully I'll be able to contribute to the team improving performances as well, and get us back up the table to where we should be."

Fellow full-back Liam Gordon will remain at National League South outfit Dartford until January, 4, 2020.

The Guyana International will continue to gain valuable game-time and will be available for seven games.