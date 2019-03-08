Search

Taylor keen to reward fans as Daggers look to make it ten unbeaten

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 September 2019

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor is keen to reward the supporters by making it 10 games unbeaten in the National League this weekend.

The Daggers return home to Victoria Road to face basement club Chorley following two games on the road against Torquay United and Sutton United this week.

And the experienced boss is eager to give back to those fans that made the effort to travel and make some noise for his squad in those two clashes.

"We would like to reward them. The last time we were there we put in a very good performance, so we would now like to reward them for the money and the effort it has cost them to get to Torquay and here (Sutton)," Taylor said.

"We're pleased with the way that we're going but we also know the minute you drop your standards you get punished."

The former England caretaker manager has also insisted the Magpies sitting at the bottom of the table means nothing and, if anything, makes them more dangerous.

"There is certainly no complacency from us, we know any team that is bottom of the table is very dangerous opponents, as they will be good professionals that will want to work hard to get back up the table," he said.

"We know we've got a very big game on Saturday."

Taylor is also pleased with his squad's defensive record in recent weeks as they've managed to keep three clean sheets in the last four matches after going the first nine matches without a single one.

He added: "The clean sheets in some ways have been half-deserved but we've just let ourselves down at silly times in games and late on in games.

"Now we're getting the rewards, the players are working exceptionally hard, and they deserve a clean sheet."

Taylor faces a selection headache with Joe Quigley performing well in recent weeks, as Reece Grant came in for the trip to Sutton and nabbed his first goal of the season.

Harold Odametey is also now fit and has featured off the bench in the last two games. Taylor added: "He (Grant) got involved greatly in the goal and he made some good runs, and I think that was important.

"We just felt as though that Joe was looking a touch tired, so we thought fresh legs would have helped."

