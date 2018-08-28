Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 January 2019

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Defender has had loan with Essex club from Wolverhampton Wanderers extended until end of term

Ben Goodliffe says he is delighted to be staying with Dagenham & Redbridge until the end of the season and now hopes to kick on with the Essex club.

The centre-back arrived at Victoria Road in the summer on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Goodliffe’s initial loan deal was due to expire this month, but it was confirmed last week that it had been extended until the end of the campaign.

And with a few more months as a Dagger to look forward to, the 19-year-old hopes to show fans exactly what he is capable of.

“I’m delighted to stay until the end of the season and I feel like I’ve had a bit of an up-and-down journey, especially at the start of the loan with a couple of silly challenges that put me in a bad position,” said the defender.

“I feel like I’ve bounced back from that and I’m delighted to stay because I’m progressing well, so hopefully I can show that in the second half of the season.”

Goodliffe has been exposed to plenty of regular first-team football this season, becoming a fixture at the heart of defence

His centre-back partner, though, has seen plenty of change having already played alongside Will Wright, Alex Davey, Luke Pennell, Manny Onaraise and Kenny Clark this season.

But it seems playing alongside so many different partners is not something that has fazed the teenager.

“Playing alongside so many different centre-backs means you have to adapt, but one of the main things in football is your ability to adapt to different situations,” he added.

“When you get different centre-backs playing alongside you, you have to work well with each other to make sure you play well.

“Recently we’ve had Manny and Ken who have come in and done well, so to have those two alongside me in the formation we play has been good and I’m enjoying it.”

Goodliffe has made 24 starts in the league for Daggers so far this season and the young centre-back feels he has learned a lot from the loan spell.

“When I was 17 and at Boreham Wood, I played men’s football for a few games and then got signed by Wolves,” he said.

“Playing for the under-23s is a different environment to be around, so coming back to men’s football has been a good challenge for myself.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Romford man jailed for breaking woman’s jaw in unprovoked South Ockendon attack

John O'Shea has been jailed for 21 months after breaking a woman’s jaw in an unprovoked attack in South Ockendon. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

New trains set for overnight tests between Norwich, Diss and Yarmouth

One of the new Stadler “bi-mode” Greater Anglia trains on test at Diss station. Picture: Greater Anglia

Traffic delays after accident and lorry break down on A143

A broken down lorry and accident has caused traffic disruption on the A143. Picture: Norfolk Police

Fresh talks on plans to develop bungalows on empty town centre land

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police crack down on speeding on major road to Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Death of mother prompts woman to shed eight stone

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team against West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins progress into semi-finals of Essex Senior Cup

George Purcell of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrates Good Ofsted result

Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrating being awarded a Good Ofsted

Harold Wood residents fear plans for floodlit sports area at Redden Court School will cause major disruption

Residents have expressed their concerns about Havering Council's planning application to build a multi-use sports are with 6m high floodlights outside of Redden Court School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists