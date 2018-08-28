Search

Daggers’ Taylor left with mixed emotions after thrilling draw against Wood

PUBLISHED: 18:13 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 05 January 2019

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the equaliser against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex club trailed by three before battling back to lead, but conceded late to only take a point

Peter Taylor was unsure whether it was one point dropped or two points gained for Dagenham & Redbridge after a 4-4 draw at home to Boreham Wood in the Vanarama National League.

An appalling first 35 minutes saw Daggers trail by three after defensive errors were pounced on by Idris Kanu, Ricky Shakes and Justin Shaibu.

However, the Essex club were level by the break thanks to goals from Conor Wilkinson, Liam Gordon and Angelo Balanta.

Gordon struck again in the second half to put the Victoria Road side ahead, before a late Bradley Ash goal saw Wood claim a point.

Taylor admits he would have happily taken a point at 3-0 down, but was left with mixed feelings given how things panned out.

“The four goals we conceded were very poor goals for us and Boreham Wood will think they were good goals for them,” said Taylor, who turned 66 on Thursday.

“The three goals we scored in the first half were very good goals. It was a fantastic recovery, but for the first half an hour we were absolutely hopeless – I was embarrassed.

“Boreham Wood were that much better than us for half an hour, not because of their ability, but because of the way they tried to chase the ball and get it back, while we were very poor.”

The first 35 minutes were one of the poorest Daggers had played all season, with defensive errors leading to all three goals.

The defence failed to deal with a cross for Kanu’s opener, while Ben Nunn’s poor clearance set up chance Shakes and Manny Onariase gave the ball away in the build-up to Shaibu’s strike.

Mercifully, the Essex club recovered from what seemed a terminal position to take something, but Taylor still questioned his side’s commitment early on.

“We were second best and it looked as though it was too cold for some of our players,” he added.

“It was almost like they didn’t like the conditions, but Conor got us back in the game and we felt we could score.

“Nothing changed, both teams kept the same formation, but we managed to get level with players getting on with their jobs.”

