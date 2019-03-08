Taylor wants Daggers to get the better of Barrow and go past 50-point mark in league

Essex club drew 1-1 at Barrow on Tuesday night

Peter Taylor wants Dagenham & Redbridge to breach the 50-point mark in the Vanarama National League with victory at home to Barrow on Saturday.

The Essex club start the weekend 18th in the table and on 48 points, with a victory on Saturday set to take them past a half-century haul.

In each of the last four seasons, 50 points would have been enough to keep a team up in the fifth-tier of English football.

And Daggers boss Taylor knows his team will be on the verge of completing their survival mission if they can get the better of the Bluebirds on Saturday.

He told the club website: “It was an important point for us to get at Fylde on Tuesday night (Daggers drew 1-1) and another three on Saturday would as good as secure safety.

“To do that would be fantastic and it is what we set out to do in the first place.

“If we can achieve that on Saturday in front of our own supporters, it would be outstanding.”

Taylor was speaking after Daggers drew 1-1 away to promotion hopefuls Fylde on Tuesday night.

The Essex club went into that match having lost their last three in the lead, but took the lead through Angelo Balanta in the 18th minute.

However, a free-kick from Danny Rowe 22 minutes layer ensured the two sides went into the break level at 1-1.

The Victoria Road outfit were indebted to some brilliant defensive displays, particularly from Kenny Clark, in the second half to keep the Coasters at bay and hang on to their point.

Taylor was full of praise for his team’s efforts at the back after that match and hopes to see more of the same if it is required this weekend.

“The defence worked hard and the way that Fylde passed the ball around means you’re always going to get tested,” added the 66-year-old.

“You have to be a real solid unit against them and we did well.”

At the other end of the pitch, Daggers may have something of a striker crisis this weekend after Angelo Balanta limped off in the second half at Fylde with a suspected hamstring injury.

Fellow forward Conor Wilkinson has missed three of the past four games with a foot injury, leaving the Essex club with Chike Kandi and Tomi Adeloye as their only fit options in attack.