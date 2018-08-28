Search

Taylor frustrated by Daggers’ display against Aldershot

PUBLISHED: 17:54 26 January 2019

Lamar Reynolds of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Aldershot Town (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lamar Reynolds of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Aldershot Town (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club could only draw with side currently in relegation zone

Peter Taylor admits there were large parts of Dagenham & Redbridge’s display in a 1-1 draw at home to Aldershot Town in the Vanarama National League that left him frustrated.

After a goalless first half, Daggers led when Conor Wilkinson found the net in the 49th minute.

However, the Shots earned a share of the spoils as Bernard Mensah headed home unmarked from six yards 15 minutes later.

And it seems the defending for that goal irked Taylor, though the Daggers boss feels the point may prove to be a good one come the end of the season.

“There were some good bits and some frustrating bits. The goal we conceded was very frustrating for us because it was something we had spoken about,” he said.

“Aldershot are in a false position and they have good players that are now getting fit and they’re going to beat a few teams so it’s not a terrible thing to draw at home to them.

“That said, I think we can do better, but I thought in the second half that it was only going to be us that was going to win the game.”

Daggers were without influential forward Angelo Balanta for the clash after he collected an injury in last weekend’s win at Maidstone United.

But Taylor offered a fairly optimistic outlook on the injury and suggested he may return at Maidenhead United next Saturday.

“We’re still not sure about when Angelo return,” he added. “His ankle is still swollen so we have to wait for that to go down, but we also have to get him to have the confidence to twist and land on it.

“We couldn’t take the chance with him on Saturday, but we’ll assess him in the week.”

Jailed: Man who stabbed teenager four times outside Romford Lidl in broad daylight

Police and emergency services in Atlanta Boulevard after the incident in November. Photo: Jamie Seddon

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Mental health trust failed Romford mum who jumped to her death from shopping centre car park, inquest hears

The Liberty Shopping Centre. Photo: Google Maps

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

Peters went into Rowlands Pharmacy in Elm Park along with other stores, and stole charity tins and lied about taking part in a bike ride to raise money for charity. Photo: Ken Mears/Met Police

