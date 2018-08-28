Search

Robinson adamant Daggers’ struggles against Aldershot were not due to formation

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 January 2019

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex club had played mostly with a back five in recent weeks, but went with a four-man defence against Shots

Matt Robinson insists a change in formation was not the reason Dagenham & Redbridge could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Aldershot Town in the Vanarama National League.

Despite having plenty of success in recent weeks playing with a 5-3-2 formation, Daggers boss Peter Taylor switched things up and opted for a 4-5-1 style for the visit from the Shots.

The Essex club struggled to carve out many chances throughout the entire match and managed just three shots on target.

Even their goal was deflected into the net, with Conor Wilkinson’s strike nicking off Josh Lelan on its way past Aldershot keeper Will Mannion.

In truth, it was a turgid display from Daggers, but Robinson believes the change in formation had little to do with it.

“The gaffer picks the team that he feels is best suited to playing against the opposition and with Doug Loft coming in and his expertise as a holding midfielder, we had to adapt a little bit,” said the 24-year-old.

“They are not positions that players are uncomfortable playing in, but unfortunately we didn’t gel as we would have liked.

“That’s not to say we won’t play that formation again or we won’t get better if we do play it again.”

The match against Aldershot saw midfielder Robinson play alongside Loft, who was making his second debut for Daggers after joining on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

Loft, whose contract with the Shrews expires at the end of the term, has joined the Essex club on loan until the end of the campaign.

And Robinson believes his fellow midfielder could prove to be a real asset for Taylor’s men in the coming weeks.

“It’s good to add depth to the squad, whether it’s with experience or with young talent,” he added.

“With Doug, he’s played a lot of games at a higher level and is someone who can lead us in the right direction.

“When Doug gets the ball, the gaffer wants him to look up and for the lads ahead of him to make runs in behind which is another weapon we have in the artillery.”

