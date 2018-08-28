Search

Daggers set for visit from Howell and Aldershot

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 January 2019

Luke Howell left Dagenham & Redbridge last summer before moving to Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Former Daggers midfielder to make first return to Victoria Road since departing last summer this weekend

Luke Howell is set to return to Victoria Road for the first time since leaving Dagenham & Redbridge last summer when Aldershot Town visit in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

The midfielder had two spells with the Essex club, the most recent of which came to an end last year when his contract expired during Daggers’ financial crisis.

Divisional rivals Shots were quick to snap up the 32-year-old, who played almost 200 times for Daggers in all competitions.

Howell made his Aldershot debut in the previous meeting between the sides in August which the Essex club lost 2-1 and he is excited about the return fixture this weekend.

The midfielder told the Aldershot website: “Dagenham have invested a bit of money this season so it will be a tough game, but one I’m looking forward to and I’m sure the rest of the squad will be looking forward to it as well.”

Howell’s last appearance for Daggers came on the final day of last season in a 2-0 defeat away to champions Macclesfield Town.

A lot has changed at the Essex club since then, with Ben Nunn, Luke Pennell and Matt Robinson the only players to start that day still with Daggers.

There has been a change in the dugout too, with Peter Taylor replacing John Still, while the club have new owners in Trinity Sports Holdings.

Despite all the change, some things remain the same such as the dressing rooms and Howell will surely find it odd to be heading into the one marked ‘away’ this weekend.

He may find it strange too to be competing against Robinson, rather than playing alongside him with the pair set to do battle in the middle of the park.

Many Daggers fans still have fond memories of Howell, but they will hope he is not too happy with the result come Saturday evening.

