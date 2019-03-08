Search

Romford Borough under-17s get hands on cup this time

PUBLISHED: 16:46 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 31 May 2019

Romford Borough under-17s celebrate winning their cup final

Romford Borough Yellow under-17s went one better this season to win the Chelmsford Youth League Cup final on Sunday.

Having lost last year's final in extra time, they edged a close game with Brentwood Town 2-1 at Aveley's Parkside Stadium to get their hands on the silverware.

Boro had lost twice in the league to their rivals, 3-2 and 4-3, and Brentwood were looking to complete a double after winning the title.

But Romford took the game to their opponents from the sttart, only to see 20-goal Anatolie Tudorean go off to hospital for stitches due to a bad head injury after nine minutes.

Captain Ben Pearson was carried off with a knee injury on 15 minutes, but Boro took the lead with a header from substitute George Matthews just past the half-hour mark.

Mitchell Byrne, Sonny Watts, Archie Flower and the returning Pearson held firm after the restart, but Blues levelled with a header from a free-kick.

Boro midifelders Callum Ruby, Jack Wilkinson and Zac O'Halloran began to impose themselves on play, as Kieron Owusu, Serghei Scupoi and Toheeb Gbadamosi worked hard in attack.

And the decisive goal came on 75 minutes when a long ball from goalkeeper Joshua Disley was headed into the path of Vlad Guzan, who took a couple of touches and finished in a composed manner.

Brentwood looked for a late reply but Disley produced a wonder save to preserve his side's lead and claim the man of the match ward.

And when the final whistle went, Romford could finally celebrate putting their 2018 disappointment behind them, having played all four of their games on their way to the final away and beaten teams in first, third and fourth place in the Premier Division.

Romford Borough: Joshua Disley, Ben Pearson, Mitchell Byrne, Archie Flower, Sonny Watts, Danny Flint, Oliver Wright, Callum Ruby, Jack Wilkinson, Zac o'Halloran, George Matthews, Kieron Owusu, Toheeb Gbadamosi, Vlad Guzan, Anatolie Tudorean, Serghei Scopoi, Joe Elsworth, Liam Campbell. Staff: Andy Pearson, Neil Wilkinson, Paul Ruby.

