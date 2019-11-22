Search

Byron under-10s defeat Dagenham rivals

PUBLISHED: 09:30 22 November 2019

Byron Red Star under-10s face the camera

Byron Red Star under-10s face the camera

Archant

Byron under-10 Eagles ran out impressive 5-0 winners over Dagenham Clarets on Sunday.

Putting the disappointment of the previous weekend's defeat behind them, they took an early lead through Isaac Dixon.

A perfect through ball from Lennie Nicholson then gave Owen Hutchinson the chance to slot home a second on the stroke of half time.

Eagles came flying out of the blocks in the second half with some impressive passing between Oliver Mackay and Riley Barry.

And it wasn't long before a well-worked team move was finished by Liam Battrum to put the game beyond doubt.

Byron stood firm as strong defending by Louie King and some fine saves from Alfie Drake denied Clarets any reply.

And an own goal was followed by a James Doody effort to complete Byron's nap hand and an impressive victory against their Dagenham rivals.

