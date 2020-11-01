Romford earn a late draw away to Bury Town
PUBLISHED: 09:08 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 01 November 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Isthmian North: Bury Town 2 Romford 2
Romford earnt themselves a 2-2 draw away to Bury Town thanks to a late equaliser from midfielder Malaki Toussaint.
Goals from Lee Newton and Toussaint was enough to earn Boro a point despite goals from the hosts Cemal Ramadan and Ryan Jolland at the Ram Meadow.
Romford’s Ridwan Ajala intercepted the ball through the middle and played it out left for striker Lee Newton who fired home in the ninth minute of play to open the scoring.
Cemal Ramadan levelled the score for Bury just 12 minutes later as he tapped home from point blank range after Boro goalkeeper Matt Cafer pulled off a big save to push it wide for a corner and then the incoming header from the set-piece prior to that.
You may also want to watch:
Attacker Bagasan Graham was forced off at half-time with a slight knock and on came new signing Destiny Oladipo who was most recently with League Two side Forest Green Rovers.
Bury substitute Ryal Jolland struck home a lovely effort from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner in the 80th minute of play.
But not even a minute later Malaki Toussaint levelled the score for Romford drilling home an incoming cross straight from the kick-off to earn them a point.
Bury Town: Rose, Hood, Gardner, Edwards, Altintop, Hastings, Chambers-Shaw, Snaith (Nyadzayo 62), Hughes, Ramadan, Maughn (Jolland 19).
Unused subs: Mills, White, Horne.
Romford: Cafer, Abnett, Parsons, McCoy, Nelson, Toussaint, Bonnett-Johnson, Graham (Oladipo 46), Newton, Olukolu, Ajala.
Unused subs: Jones, Winfield, Udoji, Exley-Banks.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.